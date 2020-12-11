StarTimes lines up refreshing kiddies programmes for Christmas

Kindly Share This Story:

Christmas is never a season only for adults to rest and enjoy. For kids, aside from Christmas cloths, the inspiring programmes on TV are triggers to create lasting festive memories.

With over eight cartoon channels on the most affordable pay-TV platform, StarTimes has lined up exciting content for kids of all ages during this festive period.

Kids will have access to cartoon channels which include JimJam, Nickelodeon, Toonami, Cbeebies, DreamWorks, ST Kids, Baby TV for toddlers and Pineapple TV, among others.

If your children are more into adventures and fairy tales, ST KIDS Channel will air Boonie Bears: The Adventurers during weekdays from December 14 at 4 PM and The Guardians of Carcosa Season 6 weekdays from December 3rd at 5 pm. Boonie Bears is about a wonderful and joyful adventure of tiger-finding and fight against the villains of poachers. The Guardians of Carcosa tells a story about a fairy who believes the power and the kindness of human-beings helped them to overthrow the slavery of the dictator.

Kids will also see popular animation characters on Toonami Channel. In the Justice League, airing daily at 5 pm, the Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman will lead the DC Super Heroes against their most infamous foes. While the Dragon Ball Super also airing daily at 3:25 pm & rerun at 11:35 am follows the adventures of Goku and his friends after defeating Majin Buu and bringing peace to Earth once again. Goku encounters beings far more powerful and defends the Earth against a powerful destructive deity. For kids hoping to expand their world views, this channel could be a window to the whole world.

On DreamWorks, children can enjoy Voltron Legendary Defender at 2:30 pm & 5:30 pm daily and weekends at 8:30 am and Noddy Toyland Detective weekdays at 8:30am & 10:30am. For the Voltron Legendary Defender, DreamWorks Animation re-imagines one of the most popular fan-favourite shows of all time in this all-new comedic action-packed show from executive producer Joaquim Dos Santos (The Legend of Korra, Avatar: The Last Airbender) and co-executive producer Lauren Montgomery (The Legend of Korra). Toyland Detective takes pre-schoolers on exciting, fun-filled adventures to a colourful world filled with dinosaurs, trains, unicorns, robots, pirates and more.

“To enable each family member stream their favourite content without TV remote fight, StarTimes has launched a one-for-four project giving each pay-TV subscriber 3 VIP membership on the StarTimes ON mobile TV app for free, in addition to TV viewing. All family members can watch their favourite content simultaneously on various devices. This handy application, available on Play Store and Apple Store, provides viewers with over 100 TV channels and 20,000hrs+ programs,” PR Manager, StarTimes Nigeria, Lazarus Ibeabuchi said.

