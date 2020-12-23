Sokoto: Assembly passes bill for regulation of private healthcare providers

Kindly Share This Story:

The Sokoto State House of Assembly has passed a bill for a law to regulate activities of private healthcare service providers in the state to ensure that they attain the minimum standards.

This followed the adoption of the report of the House Committee on Health, presented by the Chairman Alhaji Ibrahim Sarki (PDP-Sokoto North II) at Wednesday’s plenary in Sokoto.

Alhaji Bello Ambarura, moved for the consideration of the report.

Deputy Speaker Abubakar Magaji who presided over the sitting put the motion into a voice vote and it was unanimously adopted by the lawmakers.

Also, the House passed a bill for a law to establish the State Medical Consumable Management Agency.

The House thereafter, adjourned plenary until Jan. 19, 2021, to allow the lawmakers to celebrate Christmas and New year holidays.

