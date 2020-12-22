SIM registration: FG extends deadline for NIN by 6 weeks

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke, Juliet Umeh

The Federal Government, yesterday, extended the synchronisation of SIM cards with the National Identity Number, NIN, to January and February 2021 for different categories of subscribers respectively.

A statement by the National Task Force on NIN and SIM registration, indicated that the Federal Government approved three weeks extension for subscribers with NIN from December 30, 2020 to January 19, 2021.

It also extended by six weeks for subscribers without NIN from December 30, 2020 to February 9, 2021. The extension, according to the Task Force was to save Nigerians from the hassle of the earlier time frame.

The National Identity Management Commission NIMC, on its part assured that provisions had been put in place to enable citizens attend the registration in full compliance with COVID-19 protocols particularly the use of facemasks which remains mandatory and maintenance of social distancing.

The statement said, “The National Task Force on NIN and SIM Registration met today (yesterday). Resolutions reached at the meeting include: that FG has approved three weeks extension for subscribers with NIN from December 30, 2020 to January 19; extended by six weeks extension for subscribers without NIN from December 30, 2020 to February 9, 2021.

“NIMC has provided strategies to enable citizens attend the registration in full compliance with COVID-19 protocols, particularly the use of facemasks which remains mandatory and maintenance of social distancing.

“The President appreciates Nigerians for their patience and commitment to update their Identities.

The Federal Government also thanks all stakeholders for their compliance with the directives. President has also commended the efforts of the Task Force and urged all stakeholders to take advantage of the extension to link their SIM card with their NIN and USSD and verification charges remain suspended during these extensions.”

The meeting was chaired by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ibrahim (Pantami) with major stakeholders in the sector including Chairman-NCC, EVC-NCC, DG-NITDA, DG-NIMC, ECTS/ECSM-NCC, Chairman ALTON, CEOs of MTN, Airtel, Ntel, Glo, Smile, and 9Moble in attendance.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: