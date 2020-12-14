Shenjobi debuts with ‘beauty within the struggle’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prisca Sam-Duru

Nigeria’s inspirational storytelling artist, Orry Shenjobi is set to hold her debut solo art exhibition titled, ‘The Beauty Within the Struggle’.

The exhibition which promises to be experiential will take place from the 18th to 24th of December 2020 at Angels and Muse Art Gallery, Lagos.

Orry Shenjobi, the Creative Director of Studio Orry is a unique storyteller. Her unrefined pieces of art are inspirational, crisp visuals and realistically created using mixed materials to encapsulate the depths of individualistic identity.

The creatively curated collection of art pieces by Orry tells the beautiful story of Nigerans and their amazing resilience in the face of unconventional situations. The solo exhibition is designed to showcase realistic designs created with a fresh and unrefined technique. Through her vast collection of strikingly demonstrative media pieces, which comprise of an integration of painting and photography, Orry impacts hope to her audience.

Having allocated the first two days; 18th and 19th for the event opening with media and some VIPs, the 20th till 24th will be specially dedicated to all art enthusiasts.

“I hope to explore the depths of individualistic identity – the connections between society and self, whilst using prevalent social issues as a backdrop” says Orry Shenjobi. “From the everyday lives of the unheard, to the shared struggles of a collective, I capture these moments. By exploring the myriad of hopes, dreams, and fears of said individuals, I emphasize a sense of unity in uniqueness amongst these narratives. And this concept of unified individuality is made apparent in my work”.

Her immersive visual rendition focuses on captivating real-life pieces showcasing parts across Lagos, Nigeria, mostly on a well-known and isolated shantytown, Makoko. Orry’s art Highlights the beauty found despite difficult and unconventional situations.

