Shagaya greets Christians at Christmas

Chairman Salman Shagaya Foundation Alhaji Sheriff Shagaya has greeted Nigerians, especially Christians, on the occasion of the Christmas celebration.

He urged them to imbibe the spirit of love, peace and service to humanity associated with the birth of Christ.

“Notwithstanding the many challenges we have had this year, being alive and healthy is one big blessing and lesson needed to love and look after one another the more.

“We should always exhibit the virtues of love, mutual respect, and support for others in good or hard times,” the philanthropist said on Thursday in a statement by his Press Secretary Ibraheem Abdullateef.

“I implore Nigerians, especially Kwarans, to do more spreading kindness this season and beyond to put a smile on the faces of the less privileged and the downtrodden.

” I call on the youths and community leaders to engender continuous mutual respect and understanding within the faith community and not allow anyone to cause disaffection in the state and across the country”.

Shagaya said that the distribution of palliative powered by his foundation for the second wave of COVID-19, Christmas & New Year to relieve the vulnerable across the state has covered the seven LGAs in Kwara South and continues on Thursday into the two other senatorial districts.

He called on residents to adhere to the COVID-19 precautions amidst the growing concerns over the second wave, urging for modest celebrations by the tone and mood of the country.

“Anyone can give another person food. But only God gives life. Thousands of people will benefit in various parts of the state this season from our relief package.

“We are done with Kwara South and are into Kwara North and Central. But no one can help the other person better than himself to keep safe. Not even anyone can help me better than myself to avoid COVID-19.

“So, we must all keep at using face masks and all other precautionary measures outlined by the health and government authorities for the safety of our family and state.

“Health is everyone’s responsibility. We must hold to such discipline and modesty in everything we do,” the statement added.

