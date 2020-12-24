Senator Orji awards scholarship to over 100 Abia undergraduates

Kindly Share This Story:

The Senator representing Abia Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Chief Theodore Orji, on Wednesday, presented scholarship fees of N100,000 (One Hundred Thousand Naira) each to over 100 university undergraduates of his senatorial district.

The awardees were selected from different universities across the country.

Recall that, this is the 4th edition of Senator T. A Orji annual university scholarship awards instituted for his constituents in the Abia Central Senatorial District.

In a COVID-19 protocols compliant event held at the Senator’s constituency office in Umuahia, Orji reminded the beneficiaries that education remains the key to success, adding that he would always be happy to support educational development of the people especially the young ones.

He said: “I thank all the scholarship beneficiaries both past and present for allowing me be a part of their academic successes, and more importantly, for giving me the opportunity to provide help through this annual scholarship scheme of mine”.

He however, urged them to take their studies seriously and become a shining example in the society.

