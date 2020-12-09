Sam Ogrih receives the Nigeria international housing award

Kindly Share This Story:

…Conferred 2020 real estate CEO

By Prince Okafor

Nigeria’s leading real estate mogul, Sam Ogrih, has been awarded Chief Executive Officer of the Year by the Nigeria Housing Advocacy Network, (NHAN) organizers of the annual Nigeria International Housing Award.

Mr Ogrih, the Managing Director/CEO of Delta Mega-Trend Ltd, was honoured alongside 35 other players across different categories in the 4th edition of the industry award.

The award is designed to recognize leaders in the real estate sector in Nigeria and Africa at large.

Speaking to newsmen in a pre-event press conference, the Chairman of the Nigerian Housing Advocacy Network, Mr Festus Adebayo, said: “The event which is in its 4th edition is to promote excellence while championing the entrepreneurial, innovative works of developers and those in the housing value chain.

“I can confidently report to you that although 2020 has been characterized and affected by COVID-19 Pandemic, I still want to tell you that some real estate developers have surpassed their targets in terms of sales and drive.

“Therefore, these game-changers must be recognized in public.”

The award was received on behalf of the CEO by the head of business development, Mr Oreva Ogrih.

The event which was chaired by the former minister of solid minerals, Abubakar Bwari, also had in attendance over 100 major real estate stakeholders from Nigeria and across Africa.

This adds to the growing list of awards and honours conferred on Mr Ogrih for his exceptional entrepreneurial skills and commitment to jobs and wealth creation in Nigeria and Africa at large.

Earlier this year, Mr Ogrih was honoured by Rotary International for supporting the work of the organization to improve lives.

In a letter jointly signed by Holger Knaack, President, Rotary International 2020-21; K.R. Ravindran, Chair, The Rotary Foundation, 2020-21, on behalf of the board of directors, the organization acknowledged his contributions towards supporting the work of Rotary International.

He was also recently honoured by the government and the state of Georgia, USA, with an honorary citizenship and congressional commendation; CEO of the Year by CEOs Club Network, Nigeria; Business Leadership Excellence Award, by African Leadership Magazine U.K.; Africa’s Patriotic Personality of the Year Award, by The League of African Development Students, among others.

Sam Ogrih, founded Delta Mega-Trend – a Real Estate Development and Civil Engineering works company, in 2009, to help bridge the housing and infrastructure deficit in the country.

With offices in Delta, Lagos, Abuja and Houston-Texas, the Company has gained a reputation for blending excellence and profitability for discerning real estate investors.

The Company’s ongoing real estate development in Warri, Delta State, has in the last three years recorded a significant upsurge in price and profitability for investors. It has also been rated the most extensive and safest real estate development in the South-South part of Nigerian.

He is an award-winning real estate developer and promoter of the Plantation City in Warri, Delta State, Nigeria. He has over 25 years’ experience in business – spanning real estate, aviation, hospitality and education.

His unique approach to real estate development – which promotes the development of gated-communities, has attracted local and global attention, thereby making him a frequent guest on various industry events locally and internationally.

The Plantation City is arguably the most extensive real estate development in the South-southern part of Nigeria-currently housing over 400 houses and on-going development of about 120 units. The total size/capacity of the development is about 1500 units.

The Plantation City boasts of 24hr power supply via its independent power project; a complete suite of security – both digital and arm bearing security personnel. As part of its efforts to continue to promote the development as a viable investment and world-class living space, they have recently completed a human-made lake – providing entertainment and leisure space for current and potential occupants of the Plantation City.

