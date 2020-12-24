Reusing products and the environment

Kindly Share This Story:

ALAN Durning in his book, How Much Is Enough? throws up stunning statistics. He records that the world throws away at least 200 billion bottles, cans, plastic cartons, paper, and plastic cups each year.

These discarded items, besides feeding consumption lifestyles, also create mountains of wastes across our cities which in turn poses the challenge of waste management that threatens to overwhelm even advanced countries.

Throwing away used products instead of reusing them demands making new products which costs scarce energy, pollutes the environment and depletes natural resources.

President Muhammadu Buhari recently ordered the immediate reopening of the Seme border in South West, Maigatari and Ilela borders in North West and Mfum borders in South-South, promising that the remaining borders will be reopened before December 31.

But items such as rethreaded and used pneumatic tyres, footwears, bags and suitcases, used compressors, used motor vehicles above 15 years from the year of manufacture, furniture and second-hand clothing will not be allowed into the country. Those products are on the list of items banned from being imported into Nigeria.

While it is understandable that some of these used products could be harmful, it is also true that many of them are harmless.

Reusing used products reduces solid wastes, and it is healthy for the environment because reuse requires fewer resources, less energy, and less labour, unlike recycling, disposal, or the making of new products from new raw materials.

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, the most effective way to reduce waste is to avoid creating it in the first place. To make new products, a lot of materials and energy are needed; raw materials need to be extracted from the earth and the finished product must be made and transported to the market.

All these activities cause pollution and further depletion of dwindling natural resources.

Reduction and reuse, therefore, are the most effective ways of saving natural resources, protecting the environment and saving money. It is estimated, for instance, that by using reusable drink containers, an average person can save the world the environmental problem of using and discarding 100 disposable bottles per year.

Harmless used products that can still be used again can be allowed to come into the country. That does not necessarily translate into the country becoming ‘a dumping ground’.

In fact, buying or reusing used products is a service to humanity, and often, they are less expensive and just as good as new.

Reusing used products reduces greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global climate change and helps sustain the environment for future generations. It also allows products to be used to their fullest extent.

We encourage the culture of maintenance and repairs of products so they do not have to be discarded or replaced frequently. It is best to borrow, rent or share items that are not used frequently.

One person’s trash, they say, is another person’s treasure. Instead of throwing things away, try selling or donating them. That way, we reduce waste, and help others.

Vanguard News Nigeria

