Real estate mogul, Omoha Nduka splashes car gifts on dad, brother on Father’s Day

Real estate entrepreneur, investor, philanthropist and the Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer of Prince Luxury Group Omoha Nduka John, famously and fondly called Prince Omoha has proven to be the worthy son to his father and a caring sibling to his brother as he celebrates the duo with car gifts, both Sports Utility Van (SUV) on Father’s Day.

Prince Omoha, who has proven his mettle in the real estate sector as an astute businessman and investor posted the pictures of the two cars, namely; V6 Limited Highlander (2018) for his father and Lexus RX 350 SUV (2018) for his brother on his social media handles with a note of appreciation, thanking them for their impacts in his life.

When VANGUARD reached out to the young Chief Executive on the reason behind the gifts and what they mean to him, he was effusive in his response.

“My dad has always been my hero and my king, in fact I am lucky to have him as my father. Growing up with him really motivated me to get to where I am today and I’m so happy he’s alive to reap the fruits of his labour. I haven’t seen my family for two years now since I returned to Hong Kong in 2018. I do really miss them a lot, especially my sweet mother. When Father’s Day was approaching I thought of something special to gift my dad on that day.

“I contacted him and asked him some questions about his choice of car, Colour and model. I did that because I really wanted to get him something that would suit him. Though he was not aware I was planning to buy anything for him. Thereafter I contacted a car dealer in the USA and closed the deal with them. It was during this time that I thought of my elder brother too and I just decided to surprise both of them with cars,” he said.

“The cars were successfully delivered to him on Father’s Day and my brother’s was delivered a week after. Talking about my mum, she’s everything to me and I have something bigger than this for her which I wouldn’t like to disclose now. I may say I have billions, fame and other things but the most important thing is my family, they mean everything to me. They were there in the beginning, they believed in me very much and I promised never to disappoint them. What should I gain if I have billions, houses, fame and my family is not benefiting from it,” he adds

Speaking further he continues, “People always say ‘family first’ but I don’t see them helping their parents or giving them a better life. That’s too bad. Like I said, I can give my family everything in my capability because they are the real people who are genuinely happy for me. My family is my first priority because they’re always there for me at the good moments and hard times. They’re the only people that want your progress and I urge people never to take their family for granted. Charity begins at home. Keep your family healthy, good and take care of them.”

Omoha Nduka John was born on September 3, 1995 in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State. He hails from Umuebe, Ezzamgbo in Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi State of Nigeria.

He did his primary education at Practicing School and secondary at Victory comprehensive Secondary School, both in Ezzamgbo before proceeding to Ebonyi State University (EBSU) where he bagged a Bachelor’s degree in political science.

After a business sojourn in Hong Kong, Prince Omoha returned home in 2016 to establish Prince Luxury Group company, which has blossomed to a leader in the real estate sector in Nigeria. He is also the founder of Prince Omoha Foundation.

