Breaking News
Translate

Rapper Lil Wayne pleads guilty to firearms charges

On 5:42 amIn Entertainmentby
Kindly Share This Story:

Lil Wayne, Guns, Drugs, Private Jet

US rapper Lil Wayne pleaded guilty Friday to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon over an incident dating back to last year, US media reported — a federal offence that could see him sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

The 38-year-old artist, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, was found to be carrying a gun and bullets when police searched a private plane in Miami in December last year.

“Your honour, I plead guilty,” he reportedly told US District Judge Kathleen Williams during a virtual hearing.

The Miami Herald said that Lil Wayne — who has a home in south Florida — admitted the gold-plated pistol found in his luggage was his. He told police the weapon had been given to him as a Father’s Day gift.

ALSO READ: John Hopkins believed to be abolitionist owned slaves ― Report

Police also found what was believed to be cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy, heroin, painkillers and more than $25,000 in cash, the newspaper said.

But the sole federal weapons charge filed in federal court in Miami stems from the fact that Lil Wayne was convicted more than a decade ago on a separate firearms charge.

Convicted felons are barred from owning firearms under federal law.

The five-time Grammy winner — who more recently made headlines for meeting with and voicing support for President Donald Trump — will face sentencing on January 28.

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!