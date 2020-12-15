Quam’s Money becomes no 1 movie in cinemas

Kindly Share This Story:

Since its debut in cinemas on December 11th, Quam’s Money has become the top choice for viewers in cinemas nationwide as movie lovers now troop in and out of cinemas to watch the film and tickets are sold out day in day out.

The journey to the cinemas has been a long and fulfilling one for the cast and crew as it premiered on December 6th in a one of a kind premiere which was simultaneously held in Lagos, Abuja, Port-Harcourt and Ibadan. It has since the been the top choice of viewers in cinemas nationwide.

READ ALSO:

Quam’s Money tells the story of ‘Quam Omole’ a security guard-turned-millionaire who was scammed of 500 million by a fraud group and all he does to get his money back with the help of friends. It was produced by Inkblot, Filmone and House21.

Directed by Kayode Kasum and written by Naz Onuzo, Quam’s Money star-studded cast includes Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana, Nse Ikpe Etim, Toni Tones, Williams Uchemba, Michelle Dede, Karibi Fubara, Buchi Ojieh, Jemima Osunde and Blossom Chukwujekwu.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: