PWAN STARS sets new pace in housing solutions, signs star actor Deyemi Okanlawon as Ambassador

Kindly Share This Story:

One of the leading property development and management company in Nigeria, PWAN Stars, established to reduce the housing gap in Nigeria, by providing citizens with comfortable yet affordable residential and commercial real estate solutions has signed a promotional deal with Nigerian Actor, host and influencer Mr. Deyemi Okanlawon.

Mr. Deyemi Okanlawon was appointed during the official unveiling, held few days ago. The appointment of Mr. Deyemi Okanlawon as a new Ambassador of PWAN STARS is premised on synergizing efforts with the famous Nigeria celebrity, especially in areas of promoting the vision of PWAN STARS and supporting the actualisation of its prospective mission in the housing development industry.

READ ALSO:

The CEO of PWAN STARS Mr Bamidele Adewole, amongst others have continued to throw amazing and delightful congratulations to the multi-talented Actor and Celebrity Deyemi Okanlawon. In a remark from the CEO OF PWAN STARS, he acknowledged the potential relevance and exceptional experience of Deyemi Okanlawon, with emphasis on creating on more brand awareness, establish credibility, trust enhance customer acceptance, promote creativity and innovation, as well as become the vocal point of PWAN STARS to take things to another level.

As a leading brand in the housing and development industry, PWAN STARS is in the business of providing and developing affordable residential and commercial estates within the Lekki – Epe – Ibeju Lekki axis and other parts of the metropolis Nigeria. According to reports, PWAN STARS is also a real estate development agency, which is involved in the construction and development process from start to finish. It also offers help to clients, their Professionals, so as to make Informed decisions to achieve an advantage in managing risks, evaluating options, reducing costs and maximizing opportunities.

However, PWAN STARS has continued to provide best in class, bespoke training and coaching services, which has continue to help their clients and partners whom they consider as their strongest assets. With Deyemi Okanlawon on board as a new ambassador of the PWAN STARS brand, it is however confident that the partnership will go a long way to improve the services and housing development solutions of the brand.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: