Breaking News
Translate

Prisca Nwaobodo emerges Miss Tourism Nigeria 2020

On 12:07 amIn Entertainmentby
Kindly Share This Story:

Miss Tourism Nigeria 2020

By Ayo Onikoyi

Miss Prisca Nwaobodo, 25 years old real estate professional from Delta State has emerged the 9th Miss Tourism Nigeria Queen.

The 2020 Miss Tourism Nigeria competition received 1726 entries this year. 100 contestants were shortlisted following a series of elimination rounds leading to the final 35 who were invited to the Queens-Ville.

ALSO READ: Kenya: Man who woke up in a morgue dies

Prisca beat 15 other grand finalists to clinch the crown. As the winner of the coveted crown, she will represent Nigeria at the next Miss Tourism World as well as an all-expense-paid trip to Dubai, courtesy of Travel Experience.

She also receives an official car as part of her one year reign; a movie role contract courtesy of Screen Goddess Production among many other packages.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!