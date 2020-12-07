Police gun down robbery suspect during operation in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

An armed robbery suspect was on the 6th of December 2020 gunned down by men of Ogun State Police Command along Shagamu/Ikenne expressway.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this to newsmen in Abeokuta, the State capital.

According to Oyeyemi, the robber met his waterloo when a distress call was made to the police at Ikenne divisional headquarters that a group of armed robbery gang were operating in between Adelex filling station and Ladgroup company along the expressway, dispossessing people of their valuables at gun point.

Oyeyemi said, “Upon the distress call, the DPO Ikenne division CSP Ndoukauba Onuma mobilised his patrol team and personnel of 71PMF to the scene”.

“On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums engaged them in gun battle consequent upon which one of the robbers was shot dead while others escaped into the bush with varying degrees of gun shot injuries”.

Items ecovered from the scene are, a mock gun, a Toyota Corolla car with registration number KNN 84 TD which was snatched from the owner.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun who expressed satisfaction about the quick response of his men to distress call, ordered massive manhunt for the escaped members of the gang. He also appealed to the general public, especially hospitals and traditional healers to notify the police if they sight anybody with gun shot injury in their area.

The CP therefore assured the good people of the state that the command is determined more than ever to ensure their safety at all time especially as we are approaching the Yuletide season.

