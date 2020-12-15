Police foil kidnap of Chinese national in Taraba

Kindly Share This Story:

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

Taraba state police command has said its officers have foiled the attempted kidnap of a Chinese National along Wukari – Jalingo road.

In a statement sent to newsmen via WhatsApp, spokesman of the command, DSP David Misal, also said one of the suspected kidnappers was killed in a gun duel.

The attempted kidnap according to the statement was aborted at Gidin Doruwa, in Wukari local government area.

The statement in part says “Taraba State Police Command has on the 13/12/2020 successfully killed one of the kidnapping gang member terrorizing Wukari Jalingo road and recovered AK47 with two magazines loaded with 60 rounds of ammunition.

“The incident occurred exactly at Gindin doruwa Wukari LGA when the kidnapper’s numbering about eight blocked the highway and attempted to kidnap a Chinese national.

“Consequently they engaged the police men in a shoot out, the superior fire power of our police men led to the killing of one of the kidnappers while others escaped with gun wounds.”

