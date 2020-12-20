Police arrest two for gang raping 19-yr-old in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

For gang raping a 19 year old girl in Ota area of State, men of Ogun State Police Command have arrested the duo of 30 years old Damilare Oyeniyi and 20 years old Emmanuel Okori.

The duo were said to have committed the offence on Saturday, December 12, 2020 after which they were arrested following a report lodged at Sango Police Station by the victim who reported that both suspects who were living in the same compound with her dragged her into the room of one of them, stripped her naked, video her nude before taking turns to rape her serially.

Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer Sango Division, CSP Godwin Idehai detailed his detectives to go after the suspects who took to flight immediately and bring them to book.

The investigative effort of the detectives paid off on the 16th of December 2020 when the duo were eventually arrested.

On interogation, both confessed committing the crime saying they video her nude with which they used to threaten her not to report or else the video will be posted on social media.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to Anti Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.

Vanguard News Nigeria

