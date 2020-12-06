Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Police arrest car washer who escaped with customer’s car

On 3:33 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

I went into burglary because of border closure — suspect

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A car washer, Idris Ayotunde was on Friday arrested by men of the Ogun State Police command with maroon coloured Ford car with registration number EPE 707 FM, which he stole from his customer in Lagos.

The suspect, according to a statement issued by the command image maker, Abimbola Oyeyemi, was arrested at Alakija village via Olodo at about 8:17 am by Safer Highway Patrol team who are on stop and search duty along Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway.

Oyeyemi said, the team stopped the car and demanded for its documents which the suspect was unable to produce, consequent upon which he was taken to Odeda divisional headquarters where the DPO, CSP Ajayi Williams personally interrogated the suspect and found out that he actually stole the car.

ALSO READ: Apapa gridlock: Maritime workers begin 3 day warning strike on Wednesday

He added that, “the suspect who claimed to be an OND holder from a polytechnic in one of South Western states explained that he joined the car wash situated at Jimoh Bus Stop, Shasha Akowonjo in Lagos State not up to one month”.

“He stated further that the owner of the car brought it for vacuum cleaning and handed over the key to him”.

Since they don’t have vacuum engine in their own car wash, he decided to take it to another car wash nearby but he changed his mind on the road and bolted away with the car.

ALSO READ: One dies as truck drives against traffic in Ogun

“It was on his way to Ibadan where he intended to dispose the car that he was accosted by the policemen and subsequently arrested”.

“The owner of the car one Mrs. Shofidiya Tosin who had reported the case at Shasha Police station has been contacted and confirmed that the car was stolen from her”.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for onward transfer to Lagos State command where the car was stolen.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!