Breaking News
Translate

PMI report indicates contraction in 70% of economic subsectors

On 1:59 amIn Businessby
Kindly Share This Story:

Naira currency: Ajami must go

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said that 70 percent of  the sub-sectors surveyed for its monthly Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) experienced contraction in December.

The report showed that out of 31 sub-sectors surveyed, 22  recorded contraction while nine recorded growth.

This represents a downward trend when compared to  the November survey. Out of the 31 sub-sectors surveyed in November, 20 recorded contraction while 11 recorded growth.

READ ALSO;Authority arrests 5 for throwing illegal parties in Paris

The CBN report stated: “The Manufacturing PMI in the month of December stood at 49.6 index points, indicating a contraction from the expansionary level recorded in the month of November 2020. Of the 14 surveyed subsectors, four  subsectors reported expansion (above 50% threshold) in the review month in the following order: Transportation equipment, Nonmetallic mineral products, Paper products and Food, beverage & tobacco products. Textile, apparel, leather & footwear subsector remained stationary while the remaining nine subsectors reported contractions in the following order: Primary metal, Petroleum & coal products; Cement, Electrical equipment, Fabricated metal products, Printing & related support activities, Plastics & rubber products; Chemical & pharmaceutical products and Furniture & related products.

“PMI for the non-manufacturing sector stood at 45.7 points in December 2020, indicating contraction in Non-manufacturing PMI for the ninth consecutive months. Of the 17 surveyed sub-sectors, five subsectors reported growth in the following order: Arts, Entertainment & Recreation; Water supply, sewage & waste management; Electricity, gas, steam & air conditioning supply; Educational services and Professional, scientific & technical services. Twelve subsectors reported declines in the following order: Management of companies ; Utilities; Transportation & warehousing; Real estate rental & leasing; Construction; Finance & insurance; Agriculture; Wholesale/Retail trade; Information & communication; Repair, Maintenance/Washing Of Motor Vehicles; Health care & social assistance and Accommodation & food services.

 

 

 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!