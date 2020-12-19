PHOTOS: Boy, 17, emerges Abia state’s first male ‘One-Day-Governor’

Kindly Share This Story:

The Abia state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, on Friday hosted the third ‘One-Day-Governor’ selected during his administration and the first male for such appointment in the state.

Master Nicholas Ogunji, is a 17-year-old student of Adventist Technical Secondary School, Ohafia and according to the state governor, the One-Day-Governor during his official outing helped free some inmates after paying off their fines at Afaraukwu Correctional Centre.

In a thread of tweets, Ikpeazu in his announcement of the development said; “We currently have 17 years old Master Nicholas Ogunji of Adventist Technical Secondary School, Ohafia, as our One-Day-Governor.

“He is the 3rd One-Day-Governor under my administration. Part of his first official outing was a visit to the Afaraukwu Correctional Centre where he helped free some inmates after paying off their fines.

“The One-Day-Governor policy of my Government is a way of introducing our youths to leadership early, prepare them for the challenges & prospects of democratic governance, & also serve as inspiration to others.”

Miss Joy Ezechikamnayo, a 14-year-old, in 2007 was selected as the first one-day-governor of Abia. In 2018, Miss Chineme Joy Ota, an 18-year-old, was selected as the second one-day-governor.

Below are some photos posted by the state governor, Ikpeazu, on his Twitter page as he announced the 17-year-old’s one-day appointment.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: