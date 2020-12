Kindly Share This Story:

344 school boys kidnapped last Friday have been released and handed over to the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari in Government House, Katsina.

They are expected to undergo medical evaluation at the Hajj Camp of the state before they are handed over to their parents.

They will also meet with President Muhammadu Buhari by 3pm.

Vanguard News Nigeria

