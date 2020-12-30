Phones that may not run WhatsApp app from January 1

By Emmanuel Elebeke
Some WhatsApp enthusiasts may have cause to worry as their phones may no longer run the Whatsapp app from January 1st, 2021.
Some of the affected phones include iPhones and Android smartphones.
According to the company, the move is to withdraw its support for older versions of Operating System (OS) from next year, noting that several Android and iOS phones may no longer be able to run the app going forward.
Information released by WhatsApp said the company will only be compatible with phones running the Android 4.0.3 operating system or newer as well as iPhones running on iOS 9 and newer devices.
By implication, Whatsapp said all iPhone models up to the iPhone 4 will from January 1st, 2021 begin to lose support for the messaging platform.
It listed affected mobile phones like iPhone 4S, the iPhone 5, the iPhone 5S, the iPhone 6, and the iPhone 6S.
Others in the Android category are: HTC Desire, Motorola Droid Razr, LG Optimus Black, and the Samsung Galaxy S2 will lose WhatsApp support as 2020 ends.
It, however, explained that the instant messaging platform will keep the app running for select phones with KaiOS 2.5.1 OS or newer, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2.
To check which OS in the iPhone category is running, go to the Settings menu, then to the General and Information option, Software and the users will be able to see the OS running that particular iPhone.