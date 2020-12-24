Kindly Share This Story:

The Executive Committee, Professional Golf Association of Nigeria, PGA, on Wednesday, said it would organise a special training programme to prepare amateur female golfers to play professionally.

Mr. Jide Bolaji, the PGA’s Secretary, disclosed this in a statement, adding that the training would begin on January 18 to end in June.

Bolaji added that graduates from the programme are expected to fill the shortfall in the PGA pros requirements in the country, grow the game among women population, and provide coaching force needed to grow the game among children.

According to him, the programme will be very wide in coverage, deep in contents, in line with international best practices and guided by the CPG Professional Education Programme.

“There will be not less than two seminars that will be compulsory for all participants.

“In addition, the programme will expose the trainees to career opportunities that abound in the game of golf.

“At the end of the programme, only the successful candidates will be admitted into the membership of the PGA of Nigeria,” he said.

The PGA had signed a document with the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, Scotland (R&A) through the support of the Confederation of Professional Golf (CPG).

The programme is entitled: “Women in Golf Charter,” aimed at promoting inclusiveness of females in golf.

Over the years, the percentage of females’ golfers in Nigeria and Africa had been low in spite of the population statistics that put women to be more than men in Africa.

Bolaji said the above facts made it necessary for the PGA to organise a six-month intensive programme to train female golfers and make them PGA pros.

Vanguard News Nigeria

