PDP wins Cross River North Senate by-election

By Emma Una

THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, Dr Stephen Odey as the winner of Cross River North Senate by-election conducted on Saturday, December 5.

Announcing the result in Ogoja on Sunday, Professor Amer Akor, the INEC Returning Officer for the poll said nine political parties contested the election which Odey emerged the winner.

He said the polling result shows that Dr Stephen Odey of the PDP won the election with 129,207 votes followed by Mr Joe Agi ,SAN, who scored 19,165 votes.

Professor Akor gave the result of the other contestants as Leo Keneth of AA who got 58 votes,Aduma Ohutu of AAC 92 votes, Gregory Agam of ADC 388 Ogbeche Rock of APM got 93 , Beatrice Ekpe of NNPP 216, respectively while Gabriel Abueshe of SDP polled 188 votes, Francis Agaba of YPP 387 votes

“I as the Returning Officer for this election hereby proceed that Stephen Odey of the PDP haven satisfied the requirement of the law is hereby elected as Senator for the Northern Senatorial District by-,election”.

