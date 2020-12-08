PDP to INEC: Deregister APC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Tuesday asked the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to deregister the All Progressives Congress, APC, over what it described as total failure, humongous corruption as well as the plagues of economic recession, violence, killings and hardship the party brought to the people.

Disclosing this in a statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary, the party congratulated Nigerians, noting that their tormentor for five years has finally dissolved out of the political firmament.

Read the statement below:

“With this exit, December 8, 2020 has gone into the history of our nation as liberation day, especially given the spontaneous jubilation by Nigerians over this step towards political oblivion by a political party that has brought so much pain on them.

“Now that the APC has become defunct, the PDP invites the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to officially deregister the APC and recall its certificate of registration, given that it no longer has operational structures as required by law.

“In the same vein, INEC should immediately declare the seat of all lawmakers elected on the platform of APC at the federal and state levels as vacant and commence the process of bye-election to fill the seats, as required by law.

“Furthermore, government agencies, civil society organizations as well as the international community should immediately gazette the APC as a defunct political organization in our country.

“Nevertheless, the PDP invites all leaders of the fizzled APC to get ready to answer Nigerians for their misdeeds, and not to think they can get away with their atrocities by forming or joining another political party.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

