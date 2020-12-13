PDP condemns attack on school in Katsina

Kindly Share This Story:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the Friday bandits attack and alleged abduction of some students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.

The party National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, at a news conference in Abuja on Saturday, said that the PDP was standing with the entire Katsina people over the incident.

Ologbondiyan said that the PDP sympathised with the people of Katsina state, particularly the parents of the kidnapped students.

He said that the PDP, working in concert with other patriotic Nigerians would not rest until each of the kidnapped students were found and returned.

Ologbondiyan urged Nigerians to remain alert and prayerful as the nation wades through the nightmare.

