Panic as gas pipeline bursts along Lagos/Ibadan Expressway

On 11:36 amIn Newsby
Panic as pipeline bursts along Lagos/Ibadan Expressway

By Bose Adelaja

There was panic Wednesday, along Lagos/Ibadan Expressway after a gas pipeline got burst during the ongoing road construction in the area.

Eyewitnesses said the incident occurred at about 9.50 am in front of Punch newspaper in the process of road expansion by Julius Berger Construction Company.

As at 10 am, vehicular and human movement around the area was sparse due to apprehension.

As at 10. 15 am, Lagos State Acting Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye said the situation was under control as relevant agencies have been mobilised to the scene.

“our men are on ground and we have contacted Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Nigeria Gas Company. The area is calm now,” said Farinloye.

