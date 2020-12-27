PANDEF chief, Nkanga, dies, President, Akwa Ibom mourn

Kindly Share This Story:

By Harris Emmanuel

Akwa Ibom State government has expressed sadness over the death of former Military Administrator of the state, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga, rtd.

Until his death, he was the National Chairman, Pan Niger Delta Elders Forum (PANDEF).

The state government, in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, confirmed that the former governor died of complications from Covid-19.

To this end, the state government has declared a seven- day mourning period for the departed elder statesman.

President Muhammadu Buhari also condoled with Akwa Ibom people.

