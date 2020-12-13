Kindly Share This Story:

After his return from a 10-year hiatus, sensational rapper Ayoola Fakuade aka Pablo Wayne has dropped two singles to give the fans a glimpse of what they have been missing.

With the promise of more tracks to come.

The exciting rapper has linked up with talented afro-fusion star YChriz on a brand new single titled “ Thank God”, produced by Larry Lanez.

Reacting to the release of the song, Pablo Wayne pointed out that the song was inspired by how far he’s come in life most especially after a stormy 2020 saying “ It is a popular notion that the year has been a peculiar year in terms of the pandemic, the killing of #EndSARS protesters amongst other ill-happenings. It is therefore imperative that as humans, we should always be grateful who’s been there for us and ours.”

The Ibadan-based Independent rapper who has been in the game as far back as 2011, is currently putting finishing touches to his soon to be released project titled “Survival.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: