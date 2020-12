Oyo reps member tests positive for COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

THE Oyo State House of Representatives member, representing Oluyole Federal Constituency, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe has tested positive for COVID-19.

A source close to the lawmaker disclosed to Vanguard on Friday, that the lawmaker tested positive, informed people who she had come into contact with and immediately went into isolation.

The source also disclosed that another member of Akande-Sadipe’s family was also tested positive for the deadly COVID 19 virus, adding that the lawmaker and her family are currently Asymptomatic and have been observing self-isolation.

He said: “We have also investigated and found out that Hon. Tolu has not appeared at any public event since Wednesday 16th December 2020, She was not at any of the events to celebrate her beloved late political mentor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, which took place a week ago.”

The source said Akande-Sadipe has kept the information close to her heart to recover in private, without any drama. The source also mentioned that the lawmaker had tested negative three times as she was very concerned about the spread of the virus, and was constantly testing.

“We wish her a speedy recovery as this is one lawmaker that has proven her commitment to her Federal Constituency, Oluyole in Oyo State and stands out as a promising Omoluabi Politician of Yorubaland,” he finally added.

