Over N1 trillion assets saved in 2020 by Federal Fire Service — Aregbesola

Dayo Johnson- Akure

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has said that the Federal Fire Service saved assets worth N trillion across the country this year.

Aregbesola said this in Àkure at the inauguration of a new multi-million naira fire-fighting truck, donated to Ondo State by the Federal Government.

He pointed out that over 2000 fire incidents occurred across the country this year.

“The federal fire service had been able to save 724 lives while assets worth over N1trillion were saved from being destroyed by fire by the fire service.

The Minister said that the federal government had been working towards upgrading of Federal Fire Service for optimum performance in fire fighting.

According to him he was in the state to sensitise the people on the danger of fire.

While noting that fire was a good servant and dangerous master, the Minister warned the people to be careful of fire while handling items, particularly electrical appliances during the ongoing dry season.

” We are working towards upgrading the fire fighting services but our people must be careful and preventive against fire incidents . Because this is the most dangerous part of the year.”

He promised that another fire fighting truck would be donated to the state in the first quarter of 2021, as a result of the collaboration between the state and his ministry.

In his remarks, the Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, said his administration had been making efforts to put the fire stations across the state in good condition and also motivate the fire officers.

“We are working hard and putting strategy in place to ensure all the fire stations are put in good shape within the shortest period of time to respond to emergencies as and when necessary.

” To achieve this, it is our plan to acquire new Rapid Intervention Vehicles that convert water to vapour and can manoeuvre through narrow lanes and rough terrains for use by our firefighters.”

Vanguar News Nigeria

