Osun Assembly passes N109.8bn 2021 budget

The Osun State House of Assembly on Friday passed the 2021 Budget estimate presented to it by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

The N109.8billion budget estimate was passed 38 days after it was laid before the lawmakers without addition or subtraction.

The estimate tagged as Budget of Providence was made up of N50,620,238 as recurrent expenditure and capital expenditure of N59,234,768,500,00.

This is as the Speaker, Hon. Timothy Owoeye said the lawmakers have put a necessary mechanism in place to ensure effective monitoring of the budget for proper implementation.

He noted that the budget focused strongly on post-COVID-19 recovery with huge investments in the economy and a whopping sum of N1.4bn budgeted for Youth Development to address the issue of youth restiveness in the state.

The speaker also charged the implementing Ministries and agencies not to dampen the lawmaker’s morale by continually working hard to deliver on all the components of the budget.

The Speaker reiterated the resolve of the Assembly to strengthen its oversight mechanism, saying the House is going to hold quarterly budget performance interaction with MDAs as well as sustaining public engagement to enable it to get factual feedback from the People.

In his words, “The House is aware of the second wave of the Coronavirus, we encourage our people to begin to take necessary precaution to prevent community transmission of the disease.

“I am also charging the State Government and relevant health stakeholders to coordinate an early response system to this second wave, we did it during the first wave and we are confident we can overcome any wave.

“To the glory of God and the prosperity of our state, we hereby pass the 2021 budget, we will transmit same to the Governor for assent. The budget has been uploaded on the House of Assembly website for transparency, accountability, and feedback”.

