Oscar Nwokeji: Skiddy, the dream creator

By John Ogechukwu

The winds tell a story accurately expressed in beautiful colours. Through the eyes of the song birds, one can see and stand in awe at the wonder of these creations – woman and moon, Jesus and space, ocean and grass, astronaut and bitcoin – a clever juxtaposition born only from the mind of a creator capable of conceiving such magnificence.

In this world, gravity is humbled as imagination takes flight. The dreamer collides with the ‘awaker’ and the very fragments of normal are obliterated. Creativity mingles with reality as regular awakes into life through the kaleidoscope of the seer, he is Skiddy, the Dream Creator.

Born as Oscar Nwokeji, Skiddy displayed an unparalleled artistic and entrepreneurship flair from a young age. As a child, he would create comics and sell to his friends and then use the money earned to purchase new colouring kits.

Oscar has said that creating these comics and selling them built his business intelligence, and made it possible for him to develop artistic skill without having to depend on his parents for colouring pens.

Talk about business and genius!

He creates his imaginations, birthing to life with colour and dimension everyday experiences.

His works consist of surrealistic and futuristic art in the form of digital collages. Through his work, he seeks to question people’s opinion of possible and prove that the only limitation is one’s imagination.

As a revolutionary artist, Oscar Nwokeji has said that success for him would be to use his art to open the minds and imagination of people to unleash their creativity. He desires they question the term ‘impossible’ and awaken to the world of wonder locked up in their minds.

The self-proclaimed ‘dream creator’ says he identifies with this term because people are less likely to be held shackled when they dream. “When people dream, they let their imaginations run wild, but when awake, they question whether what is in their minds is realistic and even possible”, he said.

So, as a dream creator, he uses his art to show that being in a dream shouldn’t be any different from being awake. A person’s reality should not contradict their dream, but rather support it.

Taking a ‘walk’ through Oscar Nwokeji’s creations testifies that he really is the dream creator, as only a dreamer or a maker of dreams can imagine and produce such stunning creations. For example, in his version of the Last Supper, Skiddy the Dream Creator combines religion and science.

As Jesus sits for dinner with his disciples, the planets, Venus and Saturn are carefully painted in the unusual background of this biblical scene, as they are the only planets mentioned in the Old Testament of the Bible. Skiddy clarifies that he dreamt that as Jesus sat down to dine for the last time with his Apostles, he imagined a world built of dreams.

In Stellar, he brings space into earth lighting up the extraterrestrial world with earth’s city lights.

In the horizon, the mountains and streets are lit with hundreds of light bulbs which appear to resemble stars in the distance. In the fore, a nude lady stretches to touch the moon with her bare feet. Such a sight can only be conceived in a dream.

If reality is a mere fragment of our dreams, then, we are yet to live out the fullness of our imaginations. Oscar Nwokeji, aka, Skiddy the Dream Creator has made it his mission to cause us to awaken to the wonders locked up within our dreams and imaginations.

The only question is, how much can you dream?

