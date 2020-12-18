Ortom dedicates remaining days in office to infrastructural development

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has promised to dedicate the remaining period of his tenure in office to the provision of more infrastructures in parts of the state.

The Governor who made the pledge Friday while Commissioning selected roads and primary school constructed in Otukpo and Agatu Local Government Areas, LGAs of the state said as Governor he would continue to prioritize infrastructural development and payment of salaries to workers.

He said it was his desire to continue with his development efforts despite the paucity of funds assuring that “for as long as funds are available we will continue to embark on projects that will directly impact the lives of our people.

“As we commission these roads and schools work is still ongoing on more roads, electricity, schools and other infrastructures needed in the senatorial district. In doing that we have also awarded the second phase of the Oshigbudu-Obagaji Road to Okokolo up to Agagbe and Naka the Gwer West LGA Headquarters.”

At the Islamiyya Primary School Otukpo where five Blocks of classrooms were reconstructed the Governor disclosed that as part of genuine efforts to provide a conducive teaching and learning environment in the state his government was not only building and rehabilitating schools but had already provided 90,000 plastic chairs and desks for primary schools.

“We have also gone further to provide additional 35,000. And I must warn that these chairs and desks are strictly for primary schools and must not be diverted to homes because I have already signed an executive order to ensure that anyone caught with them will be prosecuted.”

Commissioning some of the projects on behalf of the Governor, the lawmaker representing Benue South District, Senator Abba Moro who said it was a day of a harvest of projects in the district commended Governor Ortom for delivering on his promises by executing people-oriented projects despite the paucity of funds and urged the people to always pray for him.

“Governance is not about propaganda but tangible results as Governor Ortom has achieved silently without making noise. It was a clear indication that the Governor is determined to write his name in gold by these achievements and the people will remain eternally grateful for fulfilling your promises,” Moro said.

Earlier Chairman of Otukpo LGA, Chief George Alli had commended Governor Ortom for providing purposeful leadership in Benue stressing, “the impact of your government is being felt in all sectors of the state and for that reason, the people will remain supportive and grateful,” he said.

Among projects commissioned by the Governor and his entourage were the Armstrong Avenue, Commercial Road, Secretariat Road and the Islamiyya Primary School all in Otukpo as well as the Oshigbudu-Obagaji Road in Agatu LGA.

Senator Abba Moro (Middle) flanked by Gov. Ortom, Otukpo Chairman George Alli, Works Commissioner Engr. Shaapera and others as he Commissions Armstrong Avenue in Otukpo on behalf of the Governor.

Vanguard News Nigeria

