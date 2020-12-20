Ortom commissions N1.2billion road projects in Benue South district

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, weekend, commissioned the N1.2billion Armstrong avenue, commercial road, Secretariat/Och’Idoma road in Otukpo town as well as the Oshigbudu-Obagaji road in Agatu Local Government Area, LGA, of the state.

At the commissioning, Governor Ortom explained that government expended over N340 million on the construction of Armstrong avenue, commercial road as well as the Secretariat/Och’Idoma road network in Otukpo town the headquarters of Otukpo LGA.

He noted that over N776 million was expended on the construction of the first phase of the Oshigbudu-Obagaji-Agatu road, while work on the second phase of the project that would cover Obagaji/Okokolo/Agagbe/Naka would commence soon.

At the Islamiyya Primary School, Otukpo where five blocks of classrooms were reconstructed, the Governor said it was part of the genuine efforts to provide a conducive teaching and learning environment in primary schools across the state.

“We are not only building and rehabilitating schools, we have already provided 90,000 plastic chairs and desks for primary schools and we have provided additional 35,000,” the Governor said.

Unveiling some of the projects on behalf of the Governor, the lawmaker representing Benue South District, Senator Abba Moro who said it was a day of harvest of projects in the district commended Governor Ortom for silently delivering on his promises and called for sustained support and prayers for his government.

Earlier, Chairman of Otukpo LGA, Chief George Alli had commended Governor Ortom for providing purposeful leadership in Benue saying, “the impact of your government is being felt in all sectors of the state and for that reason the people will remain supportive and grateful,” he said.

Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state Sir John Ngbede also lauded Governor Ortom for the construction of the Oshigbudu-Obagaji road, stressing that the project had brought relief to the people of the LGA.

