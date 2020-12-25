Orajiaka preaches hope, peace for Christmas

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Ojelu

The All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship aspirants in Anambra State, Paul Orajiaka has urged Nigerians to embrace the spirit of hope and peace which Christmas epitomises.

In his Christmas message to the nation, Orajiaka said that though 2020 has been a challenging year, Nigerians have good reasons to rejoice for witnessing another Christmas celebration.

READ ALSO:

He noted that Christmas represents sacrifice, hope, peace, love and Nigerians must imbibe these virtues in the face of many challenges confronting the country.

Orajiaka also urged Nigerians to celebrate moderately in the face of the rising coronavirus pandemic and use the occasion to pray for Nigeria.

He said:” Christmas is a time to show love and sacrifice which our lord Jesus Christ epitomizes. This year has been eventful because of the rampaging coronavirus pandemic. Insecurity and other challenges have also made life difficult for many.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: