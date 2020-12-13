Open letter to President Buhari on Appointment of Mr Akwa’s Effiong As Interim Administrator For NDDC

Kindly Share This Story:

Your Excellency, we are writing as a coalition of over 50 influential civil society groups in the Niger Delta region under the auspices of the Niger Delta Change Ambassadors, commending you on the appointment of Mr Effiong Okon Akwa as the Interim Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

Your Excellency, we are writing as coalition groups within the Niger Delta area of Nigeria who desire peace, progress and prosperity upon all Niger Deltans who on a daily basis suffer from the injustices of having little from the huge resources that are deployed from our lands.

Owing to the huge levels of fraud perpetrated in the agency before the coming of the IMC and the superlative Minister for Niger Delta Affairs in the person of Senator Godswill Akpabio, the Niger Delta Change Ambassadors openly endorsed the proposed audit of the NDDC in order to let Niger Deltans and Nigerians know the level of decay that had occurred in the agency. We wish to let you know that we are still in support of the fulfilment of such an audit.

We also wish to state that with the appointment of Mr Akwa as the Interim Administrator would surely reunite all stakeholders in the Niger Delta region, Nigerians all over will agree that the appointment of Mr Akwa will help reposition the NDDC and help ameliorate the sorry state of the relationship between the NDDC and the National Assembly, where the National Assembly had announced that it would not pass the NDDC budget unless the IMC was dissolved, thus the appointment of Effiong Akwa, which many will agree is a child of circumstances is full of administrative wisdom which will enable the activities of the NDDC to continue as well as ensure that it’s the original mandate of repositioning the agency is fulfilled.

We also wish to dismiss the insinuations which have mischievously suggested that Mr Akwa is a blood relative of the Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, this Mr President is untrue and is the handiwork of mischief-makers.

We thank you, Mr President, for appointing a competent man to oversee the affairs of the NDDC for the time being, his experience as a chartered accountant and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria will come in handy in addressing knotty issues faced by the NDDC at the moment.

We also commend the minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, for his determination to carry on with the forensic audit of the commission.

We note that for the NDDC to truly move forward, there must be concrete efforts to address the controversial issues of the past which almost brought the commission to its knees due to the monumental corruption witnessed in the past.

The group also dismissed threats by some groups in the Niger Delta region asking President Buhari to reverse his decision to appoint Akwa to oversee the NDDC.

On our part, we will begin the massive mobilisation of Niger Delta youths across the nine states of the region to sensitise young people that we are about to witness new dawn in the NDDC with the commitment and patriotism of Senator Akpabio and Mr Akwa.”

