OOUTH NANNM disassociates self from protest over sacked nurses

Kindly Share This Story:



By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) of Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) branch, Sagamu has dissociated itself from the recent protest over two nurses sacked by the management of the teaching hospital for alleged gross misconduct.

The Association in a statement signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Mrs. Y. O. Ogundein and Mr. D. A. Rasaki respectively, on Monday distanced itself from the activities of one group called “Elegant Nurses of OOUTH/Nursing Administration Group” that has been championing the said protest of the sacked nurses and also condemning the action of the state government and the management of the hospital.

The union said “the spokepersons of the so called Elegant Nurses are not members of OOUTH, neither are they known members of NANNM in Ogun State. The defamation of character of the Principal Officers of OOUTH Management is hereby condemned and we therefore warned all the visible and invisible agents of destruction in this case to desist from their unwholesome attitude, as this kind of unruly behaviour can complicate the issue at hand”.

The nurses stated that while it will not comment on the case of Nurse Ovwiomodiowho Tega Prince who is already pressing charges against the hospital in the law court, it will give some clarification on the case of Aishat Olufunke Ajibola who also happened to be the Treasurer of NANNM, OOUTH branch.

The Association said “what we learnt Nurse Aishat Olufunke Ajibola did was that she granted interview to an International Radio station specifically “Nurses Arise on Nightingale Radio” for which she was alleged to have condemned the Ogun State Government, the Teaching Hospital, Department of Nursing Services and even the School of Nursing which she attended.

“When the management drew our attention to this alleged gross misconduct, we called her to ascertain the truth of this allegation because she never carried the Association along when she was invited for the interview and she said it was true and that she had only exercised her fundamental human right of freedom of speech.

“We were really surprised at the outburst of Nurse Aishat Olufunke Ajibola because we’re of the opinion that if you are working somewhere, you must be ready to keep to the guiding rules of such establishment and Public Service Rules. She is neither the Public Relations Officer of the teaching hospital nor the Spokesperson of the Association, we wondered in what capacity she had granted the press interview”.

Nurse Aishat Olufunke Ajibola, açcording to the union was given the opportunity of fair hearing by the management of the teaching hospital when she appeared before its panel of enquiry where she was indicted of the offence committed and relieved of her job.

The Association explained that it will however continue to engage the management of the hospital to temper justice with mercy over this unfortunate incident.

The Association said “by this press release, we wish to let the public know that all the activities of the so called Elegant Nurses on the internet and proclamations during the said protest are far from the truth. All the noise is just to whip up sentiments and misrepresent facts”.

The union said that “the issues of the sack nurses are better resolved through dialogue and not confrontation, peddling of falsehood or recruitment of external forces, threat, blackmail and character assassinations which cannot be of help in problem solving approach”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: