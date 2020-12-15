Ooni,leading herbal practitioners hail FG over establishment of TCAM

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

THE Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, and renowned herbal medicine practitioners in the country have commended the federal government for the recent approval of the bill for the establishment of Traditional Complementary and Alternative Medicine (TCAM) Governing Council by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Oba Ogunwusi made the commendation as a Special Guest of Honour at a public hearing for the bill for an Act to provide for prevention, control and management of sickle cell anemia and for other purposes connected therewith and the Bill for an Act to provide for the establishment and Incorporation of the Federal College of Traditional Complimentary and Alternative Medicine (TCAM) of Nigeria.

The public hearing was organised by the Senate Committee on Health.

The Ooni who was represented by Professor of Medicine at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife and Director of Pan African Foundation for Indigenous Medical Research and Development (PEFIMERD), Prof. Esimai Olapeju said the establishment of TCAM Governing Council and provision of legal backing for the TCAM College will enhance and facilitate ingegration of orthodox medicine and TCAM towards ensuring good health and well being of Nigerians.

Oba Ogunwusi appreciated the efforts of the federal government, the Senate Committee on Health, and all stakeholders present at the public hearing and urged them decisive and urgent steps to ensure a similar public hearing is organised for the bill for the TCAN Governing Council as soon as possible.

Also speaking at the public hearing, Chairman of Nigeria-China Economic Community Relations and a Member of TCAM College Committee, Prince Ishola Abiodun Olatunbosun expressed optimism that the passage of the TCAM Governing Council Bill into law will encourage and boost direct foreign investment into Nigeria’s herbal medicine industry.

Prince Olatunbosun disclosed that a group of Chinese Investors is anxiously waiting for the take-off of both TCAM Governing Council and College to enable them to inject the needed fun d into various facets of the TCAM industry in the country.

Prince Olokooba Adekunle, Dr. Atinuke Fogoroye, Alhaji Ajayi Mohammed, and other stakeholders at the occasion also took their turns to commend the laudable initiatives of the federal government and Senate Committee on health.

They also lent their weights to the appeal for the Senate Committee on Health to quickly organised another public hearing on the establishment of the TCAM Governing Council to enable it takeoff at the same time with the TCAM College.

Speaking earlier, the Senate Committee Chairman on Health, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe, recalled that the two bills under reference were read for the second time and referred to the committee on health for further legislative action on the May 19, 2020, and June 11, 2020, respectively, hence, this public hearing.

The aim of the public hearing, according to him, “is to generate ideas, opinion from stakeholders and the general public in line with democratic tenants and also in line with the legislative agenda of the 9th senate.

“The above-mentioned bills are appropriate and timely to address the gap of health care services in the ever-increasing population of Nigeria.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

