Onyekuru wants long-term transfer from Monaco

A representative of Henry Onyekuru, who has failed to shine at AS Monaco, has said he hopes the forward gets a long-term loan or permanent transfer away from the Ligue 1 club.

Onyekuru, 23, who has a contract with Monaco till June 2024, has made only four appearances in Ligue 1 this season. He has been linked with a return to Turkish giants Galatasaray, where he has already posted two loan spells.

Al-Jazeera in the Emirates have also been mentioned in connection with Onyekuru.

“There are rumours. It comes to my ear. Galatasaray are an important option for Onyekuru. Transfer or loan, we’ll see. But I hope it will be for the long term,” Onyekuru’s agent is quoted by les-transferts.com

“I cannot say anything about the stage of the discussions with Monaco.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

