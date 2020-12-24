Olisa Metuh regains freedom after N250m bail

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi— ABUJA

A former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olisa Metuh, has been released from the Kuje Custodial Centre.

His release, on Thursday, followed the nullification of his seven-year jail term by the appellate court handed to him by Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Justice Abang had on February 25, pronounced Metuh guilty on all counts of money laundering and sentenced him to seven years in prison.

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, admitted Metuh to a N250 million bail, which he met.

The former PDP spokesman is standing trial for allegedly collecting N400 million meant for arms procurement from a former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd).

