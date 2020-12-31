Okowa urges Deltans to approach 2021 with great optimism

Kindly Share This Story:

The Governor of Delta State Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has urged the people of the state to approach the new year, 2021, with great optimism for more and greater positive impact on their lives by his administration.

He made the call in his New Year Message to the people of the state, and remarked that 2020 was a very challenging period for the state, its people, the nation and even the international community.

In the message contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika in Asaba, Okowa reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to providing quality and enhanced service delivery to Deltans, and expressed confidence that God would perfect everything concerning Delta and Nigeria in the new year.

He urged the people of the state to remain prayerful, and trusting that God would do new things for them and the state in the new year.

“With profound gratitude to God Almighty, I welcome you all to a brand new year, 2021. I join you all in giving thanks to God for His guidance and protection all through 2020.

“I appreciate immensely the unalloyed support and cooperation that our administration has enjoyed from Deltans, which has been our source of courage and strength to the government.

“I salute our collective resolve to continue to live together in peace in spite of the economic and health challenges posed by the vagaries of climate and other indices, especially COVID-19 pandemic, which is still ravaging our country and the rest of the world.

“For COVID-19, which is making a rather unfortunate ‘return’ after what appeared as respite in its ravaging effect on our people and the nation, I appeal to all residents to eschew complacence and resume full compliance with the protocols to check the spread of the virus as prescribed by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“I urge everyone to stay safe by wearing the face mask while in public places and to limit congregating,’’ he said.

The governor added that his administration had in the last five years kept faith with his promises to the people in spite of the continued shortfall in revenue projections.

“We have been doing our best to ensure that the developmental needs of the state are attended to by applying the level of prudence and ingenuity that the present challenges demand,” he said.

He urged Deltans to remain peaceful and live in peace with their neighbours which, according to him, is the core element of the Stronger Delta agenda.

“My dear people of Delta, as I have always said, there is no meaningful development that can take place in an atmosphere of strife and acrimony. It is therefore imperative that we continue to live in peace with our neighbours so that government can channel the little resources at its disposal to the development of our communities.

“By the grace of God, the year 2021 promises to be a year of God’s blessings to our people and my prayer is that the Almighty will meet every Deltan at the point of his or her needs.

“Be assured that we will continue, as always, to ensure that Delta remains secured just as social services, including the provision of adequate infrastructure, will be given adequate attention in the new year,” the governor stated.

