Okowa condoles with Kwankwaso over father’s death

Delta State Governor Dr.Ifeanyi Okowa, has commiserated with former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabi’u Kwankwaso, over the death of his father, Alhaji Musa Sale-Kwankwaso. The deceased reportedly passed on in the early hours of Friday at 93 years.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, Okowa described late patriarch of the Kwakwanso family as a “patriotic and respected elder statesman”, who contributed immensely to the growth and development of Kano State. He was Majidadin Kano and Makaman Karaye.

“We received the news of the demise of your beloved father, but we are consoled by the fact that he lived a life of dedicated service to his people, state and country.

“We share in your sorrow and pains at this period and we pray that God will grant you and the entire family, the courage to bear the loss even as we pray for the repose of the soul of your departed father.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I mourn with my dear brother, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, on the passing of his beloved father, Alhaji Musa Sale-Kwankwaso.”

