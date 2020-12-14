Ogunlade makes case for missing Katsina schoolboys

Kindly Share This Story:

The Founder and Team Leader of Youth Advocate for Change, Adeola Ogunlade, has called for the release of the missing 333 schoolboys in Kankara village, Katsina State.

In a statement, Ogunlade said “we condemn the continued onslaught against hapless citizens, especially women and children, in the north-western region by bandits and other criminal elements.”

The organisation commended the effort of the military in tackling insecurity across the country, adding that “we called for the concerted effort of all military agencies at getting the missing schoolboys.”

He cited a survey carried out by the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) that 13.5 million children especially in the north, were out of school in Nigeria.

This figure, according to UNICEF, put Nigeria as the country with the highest number of out of school children.

Ogunlade said that the abduction of the Katsina schoolboys is a threat to various local and international efforts aimed at getting more children of school age to be in school in Nigeria.

He stressed that President Muhammadu Buhari must do more to stamp out insecurity in the land.

He reminded the President that upon assumption of office in 2019, he swore to protect the lives and properties of all Nigerians, adding that posterity will judge his actions or otherwise towards protecting hapless citizens especially children who are eager to be educated.

He restated the commitment of Youth Advocate for Change towards providing free literacy programme and life skills support to out-of-school children.

