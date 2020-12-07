Ogun Police warns against ‘#EndSARS Phase II’ protest

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Police has warned any persons or group of persons planning to stage any form of protest in the state to desist from such action or face the full wrath of the law.

The command spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, gave the warning in a statement he made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the State capital

Oyeyemi said, “It has come to the knowledge of Ogun state Police Command that some misguided individuals are planning to stage a violent protest tagged “ENDSARS Phase II” today, 7th of December 2020 in Ogun State”.

“While the command recognizes that it is the right of citizens to employ protest to express their grievances over issues of governance, there is however nothing at present that calls for such protest in the gateway state, except for those who see troublemaking as a lucrative business”.

He added that “No reasonable person after the massive destruction of properties and loss of lives occasioned by the recent #EndSARS protest would again be contemplating another violent protest so soon. It is the most callous thing to conceive and do”.

“In Ogun state, we have, since the end of #EndSARS protest been enjoying well-deserved peace. Socio-economic activities have resumed fully”.

“Schools have also resumed, and the children, in particular, can be seen happily resuming and closing from schools”.

“Only an enemy of the people, therefore, would wish to re-enact the #EndSARS mayhem”, he said.

The Ogun State command Image maker noted that “contemplating the second #EndSARS stand logic on its head as the SARS for which reason the unprecedented violence was perpetrated in the country, has since been banned”.

“SARS is now history! It is mischievous therefore for anybody to protest against a non-existent outfit or any issue”.

“In view of this, the command wishes to appeal to members of the public, especially our adorable youths not to allow themselves to be used for any act capable of undermining the peace of the state as such will be viewed with all seriousness”.

“The Command has been enjoying a cordial relationship with law abiding youths in the state since after the #EndSARS protest. Of more interest is that some of them have been assisting the police in apprehending criminals in recent times”.

“It is in the interest of the good people of Ogun state that the tempo of this very beneficial joint anti-crime operations be sustained rather than diverting precious time and energy to foment trouble in the state”.

“The commissioner of police, therefore, advises parents, guardians and the youths to be wary of those who derive pleasure in a state of confusion and violence”.

“There can never be development and progress where violence is the order of the day. Enough is enough of violence!”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: