Obiano’s Aide nominated for a humanitarian award

The Special Assistant to the Governor of Anambra State and the Chairman Nonso Nwaebili Foundation Hon. Nonso Henry Nwaebili has been nominated by Law awards for a Humanitarian award.

Nwaebili who confirmed his nomination said If he wins the award he will dedicate it to the less privileged in society.

According to the Governor’s aide,‘’ I usually don’t accept award nomination because I see it as announcing the good things someone has done for humanity but that this will mean a lot to him.

“It will mean so much for me because it shows that even the legal community recognizes that beyond just being a lawyer there’s a need to touch the lives of the people.

”If I win the award it will be dedicated to God Almighty for all he has been doing noting that “What God Cannot do does not exist”.

”I also dedicate the Award to my lovely family and my Wife Barr Ifeoma Nwaebili, for the love and support

” Finally, it will also be dedicated to everyone who will take out time to vote to make sure that we bring this award home.

