No room for another #EndSARS protest in Ondo — Police

Kindly Share This Story:

Threatens to deal decisively with protesters

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Police authorities in Ondo state have said that it would not allow another #EndSARS protest in the state.

This is coming as reports had it that youths in the state have mobilised to storm the streets in the state capital.

Reacting to this, the spokesperson of the state police command, Tee Leo lkoro threatened that the police will deal with anybody in the state who engage or storm the streets in form of protest.

Ikoro said the command was prepared not to allow what happened during the last #EndSARS protests, repeats itself for whatever reason in the state.

Two policemen, many police stations and both public and private structures were razed during the last protest that was hijacked by hoodlums.

Also, the prison at Okitipupa was attacked while prisoners were released by the hoodlums.

According to lkoro “Why should there be another EndSARS protest? SARS has been disbanded and ended, there is no reason anymore for anyone to be calling for an end to SARS.

“All the SARS officers have been transferred, some of them are still undergoing treatment, so what is the name they are going to give to this one? Except they are miscreants who want to use this period of the year to foment problems.

“People are free to protest, but they are required to write the police for cover, and we will not allow any kind of thing that will see the destruction of property.

“Anyone who tries it should be prepared to find himself in a detention camp and may lose some parts of his body.

“Because the law says if you see somebody trying to destroy a property and you ask him to leave there and he refuses, then you will need to use force to get him out of there,”

Ikoro added that no Police officer will wait to see the kind of destruction witnessed during the last protest, adding that the law already prescribed what should be done in such circumstances.

He noted that “The Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami, has been making efforts to get the police officers to return to work fully after they had temporarily stayed away from work shortly after the devastating protests.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: