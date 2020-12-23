NIMC debunks claim on breach of database

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has debunked the report making the rounds that its server was breached, describing it as false, a hoax, and of mischievous intent.

A statement signed by the Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Kayode Adegoke on Wednesday assured the public that there have been no such breaches or incidents.

Adegoke said investigations on the alleged data dump were found to be non-existent in the National Identity Database.

He explained that the investigation carried out by the Commission on the data breach claim found out that the database schema presented by the adversary does not tally with the existing schema of NIMC records, adding that the data being posted by criminals purporting to contain citizens’ information is fake.

The statement reads in part: “The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) would like to bring to the attention of the members of the general public that the purported breach of the National Identity Database going round the social media is false, a hoax, and of mischievous intent.

“The NIMC would like to assure the public that there have been no such breaches or incidents. Investigations on the alleged data dump were found to be non-existent in the National Identity Database.

READ ALSO:

“The Commission investigated the data breach claim and found out that the database schema presented by the adversary does not tally with the existing schema of NIMC records. The data being posted by criminals purporting to contain citizens’ information is fake.”

He however, reaffirmed that the Commission would continue to guarantee the security of the National Identity Database through various layers of security, insisting that no data was breached.

He urged members of the general public therefore to refrain from spreading false reports on the purported data breach.

Recall that some social media Wednesday reported that the NIMC server went down as a result of some breaches, claiming that the agency may no longer cope with the increasing demand by Nigerians for enrolment across the country.

One of the report claimed that the Director General of the Commission, Engr. Aliyu Aziz blamed the development on the capacity of the server, which said needed an upgrade.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: