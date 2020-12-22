NIJ gets 3rd stream at accreditation

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria’s premier media training institute, the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), Lagos has secured the nod of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) to increase population size of its trainees by an additional stream of 40 students from the current eighty, given admission through the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Admission to the NIJ had been limited to two streams of forty students per stream for entry point students who acquire both academic and professional training to be journalists at the NIJ. Now, the NIJ can admit 120 students at the entry point for students training to become career journalists.

The additional stream is a bonus to the fresh full accreditation for the NIJ courses for the next five years.

The accreditation letter signed by the Director, Department of Monotechnic Programmes NBTE, Helen Oduntan, on behalf of the Ag. Executive Secretary and addressed to the NOJ read in part “. I am directed to inform you that the Board has granted accreditation to the underlisted programmes offered in your institution, ND Mass Communication (3 streams of 40 students each), HND Mass Communication (2 streams of 40 students each). The accreditation allows the institution to admit a maximum of the above-stated class streams.”

NIJ is the second oldest Journalism training institution in Nigeria after the Mass Communication Department (formerly Jackson School of Journalism) of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. It was established by the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) with support from the International Press Institute (IPI).

Today’s critical stakeholder-holders and owners include the NPAN, The Nigerian Guild of Editors, the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON).

NIJ is dedicated to capacity building in the diverse sectors of the Communication industry.

Vanguard News Nigeria

