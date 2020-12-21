Nigerians thrown into confusion as NDLEA SWAT spotted on highway

Kindly Share This Story:

Pictures of operatives of the rather unknown NDLEA SWAT outfit has caused a stir on Nigerian social media space.

A Twitter post by popular Nigerian rapper and social activist, Ruggedman (@RuggedyBaba) showed two different scenes where operatives of the NDLEA SWAT were interrogating vehicle occupants, allegedly their searching phones.

The rapper in the post went on to question who the operatives were, and why they were searching phones.

In response, Twitter users went on to share their confusion, anger at the unknown outfit, below are some reactions from Twitter;

Who heads @ndlea_nigeria? It’s best to shutdown this madness now before it gets messy. The citizens will not take lightly to this and a reasonable admin will not worsen an already bad situation. Arrest these rogue officers and prosecute them for armed robbery & kidnapping. 🚔 https://t.co/FfEHh46nmm — SEGA L’éveilleur®🚨 (@segalink) December 21, 2020

EFCC is fighting cyber crime on the streets and NDLEA SWAT is searching for drugs in people’s phone.. Welcome to Nigeria — Attah of Nigeria🇳🇬 (@Akortainment) December 21, 2020

Please what is NDLEA SWAT? They are on the road checking phones.

They are on the road with guns. May God help us in Nigeria.

So this is the new SARS now abi

They gave them new jersey and labelled it NDLEA SWAT abi No wahala pic.twitter.com/WpLhhqLUdx — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧💎 (@DrOlufunmilayo) December 21, 2020

After #EndSARS we now have NDLEA SWAT on the road checking people’s phones. That means we are back to square one. These ones do exactly what SARS were doing. Aluta continua! Victoria Ascertain!#EndSWAT pic.twitter.com/UGZHwdWEla — 👉ÒŚUN BREED🙋 (@ItsTosin) December 21, 2020

Well, I’m not suprised at this. This is Nigeria#NdleaSwat pic.twitter.com/BXvTiku2yS — aniekan akpanamasi (@AAkpanamasi) December 21, 2020

I don’t blame NDLEA SWAT for checking for hard drugs inside mobile applications. Some of you get high on clout when using these apps. pic.twitter.com/70NWovaG9R — CHESKY (@tweetsofchesky) December 21, 2020

NDLEA SWAT are out there picking up the baton SARS left. They shut down Bars in Lagos because of COVID-19 yet thousands of People are gathered at the NIMC office. Watching Nigerians suffer gives this Government orgasm. — Duke of Ibadan 🀄️ (@AsiwajuLerry) December 21, 2020

NDLEA SWAT! Some say na drugs dem dey operate for Lol so we don dey carry drugs for Gmail now? Wey dem Dey search phone? 😅 — MeeYoung (@MrMeeyoung) December 21, 2020

So they ended sars and put NDLEA swat on the road. To check if people have drugs in their phones or what? It would be nice if the actual NDLEA could speak on this because it doesn’t look good on them at all — Ọládipúpọ̀ (@uncledips) December 21, 2020

NDLEA SWAT operates just like the disbanded SARS. They stop people and search their phones and laptops. The problem isn’t about the name but bad work ethics with total disregard from human right and privacy. Behold another wahala is brewing already. #EndNDLEASWAT #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/speIzLzjFe — Omo Yagba 🗣️ #EndSARS (@Oladapomikky) December 21, 2020

