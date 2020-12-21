Breaking News
Translate

Nigerians thrown into confusion as NDLEA SWAT spotted on highway

On 12:08 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Pictures of operatives of the rather unknown NDLEA SWAT outfit has caused a stir on Nigerian social media space.

A Twitter post by popular Nigerian rapper and social activist, Ruggedman (@RuggedyBaba) showed two different scenes where operatives of the NDLEA SWAT were interrogating vehicle occupants, allegedly their searching phones.

The rapper in the post went on to question who the operatives were, and why they were searching phones.

In response, Twitter users went on to share their confusion, anger at the unknown outfit, below are some reactions from Twitter;

ALSO READ: Senate passes N453.2 billion NDDC 2020 budget 

 

ALSO READ: South-East has least voters’ turnout during elections, says Anyim

Vanguard News Nigeria 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!