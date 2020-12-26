Nigerians must work together to resolve security challenges, APC govs say

Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, have called on all Nigerians, irrespective of their political and religious leanings to unite and work together to resolve the nation’s security challenges.

The governors gave the charge in a statement signed on their behalf by the Treasurer of the Progressive Governors’ Forum PGF and Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello.

The statement, which also wished Nigerians a peaceful Christmas celebration and blessings of the season, further felicitated with the Chairman of Progressive Governors’ Forum PGF and Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu on the occasion of his 59th birthday.

Part of the statement reads; “The Progressive Governors’ Forum PGF enjoins all Nigerians to unite and work together irrespective of our differences to resolve all our security challenges.

“Under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, the forum members are confident that the nation will overcome all security challenges.

“We also wish to felicitate with our PGF Chairman, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, on the occasion of his 59th birthday on December 26, 2020.

“The Forum members join him, his family and people of Kebbi State to celebrate the blessed life of a unifying leader and an outstandingly progressive politician.

“Forum, our party and indeed all APC members across the country, acknowledge and commend the leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria of this illustrious personality.”